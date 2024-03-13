MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Up 4.3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.92 and last traded at $57.89. Approximately 23,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 49,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70.

