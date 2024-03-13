Mina Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $117.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,135,575,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,825,617 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,135,266,652.8400393 with 1,067,341,913.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.53518254 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $167,487,365.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

