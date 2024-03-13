Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 3.7%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). Approximately 1,128,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,266,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 2.28.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

