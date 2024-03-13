Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $765.85

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $765.85 and traded as high as $900.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $876.50, with a volume of 3,381 shares changing hands.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.