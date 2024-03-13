Monero Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $72.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $149.08 or 0.00203502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,259.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.37 or 0.00599742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00131109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00154668 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,409,943 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

