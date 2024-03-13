MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $1,315,071.56 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06.

NYSE ML traded up $7.32 on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 386,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $750.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $75.84.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

