MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Timmie Hong Sells 25,157 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MoneyLion Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 386,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,375. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 128,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
