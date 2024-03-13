MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Timmie Hong Sells 25,157 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MoneyLion Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 386,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,375. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 128,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.