Monroe Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

MRCC stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

