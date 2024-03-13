Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the February 14th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CAF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,435. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,814,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter worth $194,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter worth $144,000.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

