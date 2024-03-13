Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the February 14th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $16,251,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 179,938 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,094,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,498,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 373,157 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDD remained flat at $4.74 during trading on Tuesday. 402,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

