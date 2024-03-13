Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 65.5% in February

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the February 14th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EDD remained flat at $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 402,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,730. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 179,938 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,094,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,498,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 373,157 shares during the period.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

