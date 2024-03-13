Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 123.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,046. The firm has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

