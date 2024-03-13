Morguard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Morguard Stock Performance
TSE MRC opened at C$115.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.16. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$100.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About Morguard
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.