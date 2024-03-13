Morguard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Morguard Stock Performance

TSE MRC opened at C$115.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.16. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$100.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

