M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $13,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 481,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $7.97 on Wednesday, hitting $194.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,887,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,332,492. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $311.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

