M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,449. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,833 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

