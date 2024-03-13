M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 864 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,685,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 698.2% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $317.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

