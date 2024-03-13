MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 36,964 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,549,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $25,959.56.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $67,949.28.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ LIFW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 298,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,950. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.