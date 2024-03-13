MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 41,584 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,455,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $25,959.56.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $67,949.28.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

MSP Recovery stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 298,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

