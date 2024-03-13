MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Down 0.1%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $38.64. 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

