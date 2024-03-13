Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 1-Year High at $442.30

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €442.30 ($486.04) and last traded at €440.50 ($484.07), with a volume of 252916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €440.00 ($483.52).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €403.34 and its 200 day moving average is €385.77.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

