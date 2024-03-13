Nano Trading 27.7% Higher This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00002526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $245.63 million and $7.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,973.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.00605427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00133206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00206011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00051658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.13 or 0.00156409 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

