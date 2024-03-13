Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

