Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 11.94 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 11.50 and a 200 day moving average of 10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 525,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 427,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.