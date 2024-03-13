Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 11.94 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 11.50 and a 200 day moving average of 10.86.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 525,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 427,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.