NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $5.15. NN shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 355,497 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NN during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NN by 21.6% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 681,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NN during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

