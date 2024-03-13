Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Nobility Homes’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

Nobility Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Nobility Homes stock remained flat at $35.02 during trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348. Nobility Homes has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Nobility Homes Company Profile

Nobility Homes, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. The company markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Tropic Manor trade names. It sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

