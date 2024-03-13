Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Nobility Homes’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.
Nobility Homes Stock Performance
Shares of Nobility Homes stock remained flat at $35.02 during trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348. Nobility Homes has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.34.
Nobility Homes Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nobility Homes
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Nobility Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobility Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.