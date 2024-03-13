Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,741. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

