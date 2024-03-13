Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.76

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $11.06. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

