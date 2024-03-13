Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 0.1%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.95 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.83 ($0.56). Approximately 49,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 47,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.85 ($0.56).

Novacyt Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.74 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

