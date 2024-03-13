Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 1,128.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $13.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
