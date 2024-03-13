Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 1,128.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $13.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,533,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 823,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 110,664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

