Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 1,128.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUW stock remained flat at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,592. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,533,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 51,615 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 823,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 110,664 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 159,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

