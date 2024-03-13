Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 1,128.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NUW stock remained flat at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,592. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
