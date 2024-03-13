Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMT opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Stories

