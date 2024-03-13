Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMAI. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 2,445.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter.

