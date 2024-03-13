Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.91. 44,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 32,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Ocado Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

