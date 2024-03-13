Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.37. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 174,189 shares trading hands.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.