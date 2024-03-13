Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 429.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.62-1.66 EPS.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. Oracle has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $346.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

