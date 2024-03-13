ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), Zacks reports.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.04. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $16.65.

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

