Osmosis Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $46.99 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,339,141 coins and its circulating supply is 649,258,605 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

