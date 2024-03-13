Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 3,079 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $15,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,096.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ouster Trading Up 0.6 %

Ouster stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 558,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,224. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $207.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

