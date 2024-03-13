Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

TSE:OVV opened at C$68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

