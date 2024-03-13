Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ OXLCO opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $22.66.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.