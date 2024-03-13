Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,054,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 118,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 174,927 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

