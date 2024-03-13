Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder Sells $10,429.65 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $10,429.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,490,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

J. Crew Delaware Trust B also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $63,104.09.

On Monday, February 12th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,245 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,097.65.

On Wednesday, February 7th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,371.00.

Paltalk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 67,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,271. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk

About Paltalk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paltalk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paltalk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Paltalk in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paltalk in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

