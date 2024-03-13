Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,058,000 after acquiring an additional 626,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,814,000 after buying an additional 192,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

