Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of TSE POU opened at C$26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
