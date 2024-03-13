Park National Corp OH Buys 20,600 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $30,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.21. 1,287,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,080. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

