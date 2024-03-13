Park National Corp OH Buys 30,863 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.42. 1,013,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,961. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

