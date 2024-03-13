Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

KO traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. 8,504,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,711,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $263.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

