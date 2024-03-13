Park National Corp OH Has $42.13 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.29. 924,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,255. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $237.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

