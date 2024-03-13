Park National Corp OH Purchases 6,233 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,139. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.91 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

