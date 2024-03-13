Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of PATK traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 276,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $123.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $745,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,315,923.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $745,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,315,923.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,637 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

